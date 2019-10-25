UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central African Republic's Foreign Minister Hails Russia's Openness For Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Central African Republic's Foreign Minister Hails Russia's Openness for Cooperation

Russia is a state friendly to the Central African Republic (CAR) that responds positively to requests for cooperation, CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia is a state friendly to the Central African Republic (CAR) that responds positively to requests for cooperation, car Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik on Friday.

"The CAR has friends and partners, the CAR is open to cooperation with partners, strengthens relations with its friends, in particular, with Russia. It is a friendly state that responds positively to requests for cooperation. Like any other state, the CAR has the opportunity to develop partnership with various countries.

We welcome countries that want to develop partnerships and invest in the CAR, as Russia does," she said.

Baipo-Temon also commented on media reports that Bangui was increasingly leaning to Moscow, and not to Paris.

"This is a debate that does not really exist," she said.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Car Bangui Paris Sochi Central African Republic October Media Event

Recent Stories

Russia to Take Into Account in Military Planning N ..

48 seconds ago

Italy Faces 24-Hour General Strike Against Governm ..

50 seconds ago

2 Protesters killed, dozens injured in Iraqi capit ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Hopes Plea ..

51 seconds ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee First Session to B ..

52 seconds ago

President Xi meets delegates attending Understandi ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.