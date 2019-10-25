(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia is a state friendly to the Central African Republic (CAR) that responds positively to requests for cooperation, car Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik on Friday.

"The CAR has friends and partners, the CAR is open to cooperation with partners, strengthens relations with its friends, in particular, with Russia. It is a friendly state that responds positively to requests for cooperation. Like any other state, the CAR has the opportunity to develop partnership with various countries.

We welcome countries that want to develop partnerships and invest in the CAR, as Russia does," she said.

Baipo-Temon also commented on media reports that Bangui was increasingly leaning to Moscow, and not to Paris.

"This is a debate that does not really exist," she said.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.