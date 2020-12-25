Central African Security Held Hostage to UN Arms Embargo - Presidential Candidate

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Central African Republic (CAR) has been effectively held hostage to the UN arms embargo as it struggles to restore security across large swaths of rebel-controled territories, Mahamat Kamoun, a presidential candidate, told Sputnik ahead of the Sunday's general election.

The arms embargo followed a coup by a mostly Muslim rebel coalition in 2013 that prompted a pushback by Christian militias. The fighting killed and displaced hundreds of thousands before a peace deal was agreed in February 2019. Two years on, militias retain control over two-thirds of the country.

Kamoun, who was CAR's prime minister during the 2014-2016 transition to a democratic presidential election, said the government needed the embargo to end to alter the balance of power in its favor and unite the country.

"The embargo cannot be a weapon to keep our country in this situation. We want to act diplomatically, we need to prioritize social cohesion, national reconciliation," Kamoun said.

Russia and China have been pushing for the UN to lift the curbs, arguing that the car government needed means to protect civilians. The UN Security Council voted in January to ease the restrictions to allow for supplies of military vehicles to CAR.