Central American Adults Wishing To Migrate To US Total 42 Million - Gallup

Central American Adults Wishing to Migrate to US Total 42 Million - Gallup

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) An estimated 42 million adults in 33 Central American and Caribbean nations want to migrate to the United States, Gallup Chief Executive Jim Clifton said in a summary of multiple polls by his organization on Wednesday.

"Roughly 450 million adults live in the region. Gallup asked them if they would like to move to another country permanently if they could," Clifton said in a press release. "A whopping 27 percent said 'yes.'"

This means roughly 120 million would like to migrate somewhere, Clifton said.

Of those who want to leave their country permanently, 35 percent - or 42 million - said they want to go to the United States, Clifton added.

US border officials reported more than 100,000 migrants attempted to cross the southern border in February, a surge widely attributed to Biden administration reversal of limits imposed by the Trump administration following a similar surge in 2019.

In addition to finding a solution for migrants currently at the border, Clifton called on the US government to draft a ten-year immigration strategy as a possible step to limit irregular migration.

