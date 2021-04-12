UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central American Nations Agreed To Place Troops At Borders To Stop Migrants - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

Central American Nations Agreed to Place Troops at Borders to Stop Migrants - White House

Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have committed to deploy additional troops on their borders to stem illegal US-bound migration, Special Assistant to the US President for Immigration Tyler Moran said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have committed to deploy additional troops on their borders to stem illegal US-bound migration, Special Assistant to the US President for Immigration Tyler Moran said on Monday.

"We've secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border. Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have all agreed to do this. That not only is going to prevent the traffickers, and the smugglers, and cartels that take advantage of the kids on their way here, but also to protect those children," Moran said, as quoted by CNN.

The US faces the steepest hike in illegal migration in years after President Joe Biden took office in January and reversed some of the hardline policies imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the Custom and Border Protection data revealed that US border apprehensions soared by more than 70 percent in March. The 172,331 migrant encounters recorded make up the highest monthly total in more than two decades, with the Biden administration on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000 apprehensions.

Related Topics

Trump Guatemala Tyler Mexico Honduras January March Border 2019 All Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

10 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

10 minutes ago

I.A. Rehman: A titan of human rights

3 minutes ago

Sindh Higher Education Commission approves SU rese ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner emphasizes to extend cooperation with ..

3 minutes ago

Ulema delegation calls on CM Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.