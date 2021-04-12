Central American Nations Agreed to Place Troops at Borders to Stop Migrants - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have committed to deploy additional troops on their borders to stem illegal US-bound migration, Special Assistant to the US President for Immigration Tyler Moran said on Monday.

"We've secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border. Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have all agreed to do this. That not only is going to prevent the traffickers, and the smugglers, and cartels that take advantage of the kids on their way here, but also to protect those children," Moran said, as quoted by CNN.

The US faces the steepest hike in illegal migration in years after President Joe Biden took office in January and reversed some of the hardline policies imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the Custom and Border Protection data revealed that US border apprehensions soared by more than 70 percent in March. The 172,331 migrant encounters recorded make up the highest monthly total in more than two decades, with the Biden administration on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000 apprehensions.