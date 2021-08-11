Central American Triangle Now Trails Other Origins of Migrants at US Border - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The source of migrants attempting to cross the US southern border has shifted from the Central American Northern Triangle nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to Mexico and elsewhere in the world, the PEW Research Center said in a report on Thursday.

"In June, 33 percent of migrant encounters involved Mexican citizens, up from 13 percent in May 2019," the report said. "Migration from countries other than Mexico and the Northern Triangle has also increased in recent months. Around a quarter of all encounters in June (26 percent) involved migrants from other countries, up from 9 percent in May 2019."

In contrast, people from the Northern Triangle countries accounted for 41 percent of encounters in June, down from 78 percent in May 2019, the report said.

PEW based its report on US Border Patrol data from June, reporting nearly 180,000 encounters with migrants along the US-Mexico border in June, the highest monthly total in more than two decades. Media reports say the as yet unreported July total is likely to hit 210,000.

The report also noted a surge in migration by single adults, which accounted for 64 percent of migrants discovered crossing the border in June compared with 28 percent in May 2019 while families accounted for 28 percent of border crossers, down from 64 percent in May 2019. Encounters involving unaccompanied minors was largely unchanged.

May 2019 represented the peak of a migration surge that prompted a number of border controls imposed by former President Donald Trump - restrictions largely scrapped by the Biden administration.