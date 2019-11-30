Central Anti-Corruption Court Established in Iraq - Government

(@imziishan)

Iraqi authorities have established a central court that will be engaged in dealing with corruption offenses, a spokesman for the country's prime minister, who submitted his resignation letter on Saturday, said

"The central court has been established to deal with corruption offenses. The court will issue decisions on Iraqi officials accused of involvement in corruption affairs. The court has already ruled to seize the funds of those convicted of corruption charges," Saad Hasidi said, as quoted by the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

Earlier this week, a court in Iraq ruled to arrest Sadiq Madloul al-Sultan and Ahmed al-Jabouri, former governors of the Babel and Saladin provinces who are accused of corruption.

Additionally, the Commission of Integrity, a body linked to the Iraqi judiciary, issued warrants to arrest and summon 60 Iraqi officials on corruption charges.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi submitted his resignation letter to parliament following weeks of anti-government protests in the country.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against the protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently at 400 people, and 15,000 have been people injured.