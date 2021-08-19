Central Asia Becoming More Important, Strategic Region for EU - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Central Asia will become a more important region for the European Union in light of the developments in Afghanistan, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"All Central Asian nations will have to be taken into consideration in our diplomatic reach-out.

Central Asia will become a more strategic and important region for us. Certainly, current developments will have a great influence on the regional and international security," Borrell told the European Parliament.

Borrell pledged that the bloc would increase humanitarian support to countries neighboring Afghanistan to help them "cope better with the negative effects in terms of migration, increased risk of terrorism and drug trafficking."