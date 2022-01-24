Central Asia-China Virtual Summit Marking 30 Years of Diplomacy Set for Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and China will meet in a virtual setting on Tuesday to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties, the Kyrgyz presidency said.

"The sides will exchange opinions on a wide range of issues related to cooperation between Central Asian nations and China and discuss ways of developing their multi-faceted cooperation," a presidential spokesperson said.

The five leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration. Chinese President Xi Jinping has in recent years promoted deeper ties with the former Soviet republics, including on Beijing's Silk Road economic initiative.