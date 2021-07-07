UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Asian Countries Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Turkmen Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Central Asian Countries Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Turkmen Foreign Ministry

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The top diplomats of Central Asian countries have discussed online the situation in Afghanistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On July 7, a ministerial meeting on the Afghan issues was held with the participation of the heads of external policy agencies of the countries of Central Asia through videoconferencing. The organizers of the dialogue were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia," the statement read.

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as UN representatives, took part in the meeting, the statement specified.

According to the Turkmen ministry, the parties discussed regional cooperation, advancement of the peace process in Afghanistan, and security issues.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said that it is necessary to provide political, social and economic support to reach a "favorable" development of the Afghan peace process.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

In recent days, thousands of Afghan government soldiers have fled to Tajikistan, escaping from the Taliban, which took over 70% of the Afghan-Tajik border under its control. Uzbekistan has refused to accept Afghan soldiers trying to cross borders.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Rashid Doha Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kyrgyzstan February July Border From Government Agreement Top Asia

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

21 minutes ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

36 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused involve ..

8 minutes ago

Pope thanks well-wishers as condition improves aft ..

8 minutes ago

Administrator Karachi reviews measures to cope wit ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.