Central Asian Countries To Create Joint TV Channel, Media Platform
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:30 AM
ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva revealed the plans to create a joint tv channel and a media platform during the II Central Asian Media Forum in Astana, Kazinform news Agency reports.
The Minister reminded that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested last year at the Consultative meeting in Astana to develop joint media products.
She said Kazakhstan supported the idea of setting up the common Central Asian TV channel to prepare TV projects to feature the potential of the region, friendship, unity of people and a series of educational TV programs on the history and identity of the people.
Besides, the countries discuss launching the joint TV channel and regional media platform aimed at strengthening information cooperation in the region.
Aida Balayeva stressed that media cooperation between Central Asian states has embarked on a new level. The Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry and the Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency signed an action plan for 2025. The parties agreed to organize press tours for journalists of both countries to share best practices and develop professional skills.
