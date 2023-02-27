Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Partnership in Astana - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss economic, energy, and environmental cooperation at the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Astana on February 28, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss economic, energy, and environmental cooperation at the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Astana on February 28, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday.

On Friday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that Blinken would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on February 28 to hold talks with the country's leadership and take part in the C5+1 Ministerial. The agenda includes development of regional cooperation and partnership with the United States.

"At the C5+1 ministerial meeting, it is planned to discuss issues of further development of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the US in the field of economy, energy, and the environment, as well as the fight against terrorism," Smadiyarov told a briefing.

Smadiyarov noted that the C5+1 mechanism had proved to be an effective diplomatic platform to promote regional cooperation and development in Central Asia.

The C5+1 diplomatic platform has been held every year since 2015 between the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, and the US Secretary of State to discuss cooperation and regional issues.