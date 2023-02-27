UrduPoint.com

Central Asian Countries, US To Discuss Economic Partnership In Astana - Kazakh Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Partnership in Astana - Kazakh Minister

Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss economic, energy, and environmental cooperation at the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Astana on February 28, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss economic, energy, and environmental cooperation at the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Astana on February 28, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday.

On Friday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that Blinken would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on February 28 to hold talks with the country's leadership and take part in the C5+1 Ministerial. The agenda includes development of regional cooperation and partnership with the United States.

"At the C5+1 ministerial meeting, it is planned to discuss issues of further development of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the US in the field of economy, energy, and the environment, as well as the fight against terrorism," Smadiyarov told a briefing.

Smadiyarov noted that the C5+1 mechanism had proved to be an effective diplomatic platform to promote regional cooperation and development in Central Asia.

The C5+1 diplomatic platform has been held every year since 2015 between the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, and the US Secretary of State to discuss cooperation and regional issues.

Related Topics

Visit Astana Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan February 2015 Asia

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to ba ..

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to bat first against Islamabad Unit ..

9 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt plea against PEMRA

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displ ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displays eye catching art show

6 seconds ago
 Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian ..

Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian Navy in 2024 - Shipbuilder

8 seconds ago
 PTI MNAs resignations accepted as per Constitution ..

PTI MNAs resignations accepted as per Constitution: Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf

9 seconds ago
 Arid University launches tree plantation drive

Arid University launches tree plantation drive

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.