Central Asian leaders to gather in Uzbekistan for 2nd consultative meeting

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The second consultative meeting of the heads of state of the five Central Asian states will be held here on Nov. 29, Uzbek state news agency said Friday.

The agenda of the summit includes issues of expanding regional cooperation in sucha fields as politics, culture, trade, economy, investment, transportation and communication, according to UzA's report.

The leaders will also exchange views on ensuring regional security and urgent matters of international politics, UzA said, adding that they are expected to adopt a final document on the results of the meeting.

The initiative to hold regular consultative meetings of the heads of state of the Central Asian countries was put forward by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2017.

The first summit of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took place in March 2018 in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan.