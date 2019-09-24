Central Asian Region Must Reach Consensus to Achieve Stable Afghanistan - President Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The counties of the Central Asian region must reach consensus so that Afghanistan may finally become stable, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told Sputnik in an interview just ahead of the country's decisive presidential election.

"For a stable Afghanistan, the region countries must reach consensus," Ghani said.

He noted that after over 100 years, Afghanistan had been connected to Central Asia and had good relations with its neighbors in the region.

"With China and other countries we have come to the conclusion that Afghanistan is a place of cooperation rather than a place of comparison," he said.

The countries of Central Asia include Kazakhstan,�Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, which is technically a part of South Central Asia, is often referred to as a Central Asian nation.

The twice-delayed Afghan presidential election is scheduled to take place this Saturday. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.