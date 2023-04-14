Central Asian States Consider Actions of US, EU in Region as Lacking Respect - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Countries of Central Asia consider actions of the United States and the European Union in the region as lack of respect for their independence and sovereignty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The impudence of Western representatives. And the Americans, who are responsible for the sanctions come here, besides the EU delegates, this insolence, of course, crosses all limits, and it is perceived as a complete lack of respect for sovereignty and independence of countries (of Central Asia) that are subject to this kind of pressure, threats," Lavrov said at a press-conference during his visit to Uzbekistan.

In March, the Russian minister stated that the increased activity of the US in the region of the Commonwealth of Independent States and in Central Asia, in particular, aimed at preventing these countries from maintaining good relations with Russia.

Over the past months, a number of high-ranking officials paid visits to Central Asian countries, aiming to increase cooperation in various fields. Last November, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made a trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and in late February US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Astana along with foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.