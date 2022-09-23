UrduPoint.com

Central Asian States Foreign Ministers Discuss Territorial Integrity With Blinken- Bishkek

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries have discussed issues of strengthening sovereignty and maintaining the territorial integrity of states with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The meeting took place in New York on Thursday.

"The main topic of the meeting was the strengthening of sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, food security, as well as economic cooperation," the ministry said.

Kulubaev emphasized the importance of implementing specific infrastructure and general projects that contribute to strengthening economic connectivity in order to strengthen regional cooperation between Central Asian countries themselves and with the United States.

In addition, the minister called for the establishment of a dialogue and counseling on the issues of the sanctions policy between the relevant bodies to minimize consequences on the level and quality of life of the population.

Meanwhile, the US initiated the allocation of $25 million for the realization of projects aimed at improving the educational level of the population, as well as the export potential of the Central Asian countries.

