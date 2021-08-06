UrduPoint.com

Central Asian States Worried By Fighters In Afghanistan Infiltrating As Refugees- Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Central Asian States Worried By Fighters in Afghanistan Infiltrating as Refugees- Nebenzia

The five Central Asian countries are concerned about the risk of terrorist fighters in Afghanistan infiltrating the region under the guise of being refugees, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The five Central Asian countries are concerned about the risk of terrorist fighters in Afghanistan infiltrating the region under the guise of being refugees, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"The risk of fighters infiltrating the region under the guise of being refugees cannot fail to cause concern among our Central Asian neighbors," Nebenzia said. "We are in regular contact with all five Central Asian states like never before."

