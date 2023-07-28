Open Menu

Central Asian, US Diplomats Discuss Afghan Issues In Astana - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Central Asian, US Diplomats Discuss Afghan Issues in Astana - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Representatives of five Central Asian countries and the United States met in the Kazakh capital of Astana for a C5+1 special session on Afghanistan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Within the framework of this session, which was held at the site of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the United States discussed a number of issues on the provision of humanitarian assistance, the protection of human rights, international cooperation with Afghanistan, as well as ensuring security and combating terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Talgat Kaliyev drew the participants' attention to the importance of a unified, coordinated and pragmatic approach to the issue of stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, the statement read.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West attended the meeting on behalf of the US.

He was received by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov, the ministry said, adding that during the meeting West welcomed the measures taken by the country's government to support the Afghan people, especially in the social and economic spheres.

The deputy minister noted that Kazakhstan stands for joining international efforts "to provide assistance to Afghanistan and find ways out of the country's difficult humanitarian crisis." Special attention was paid to the initiative of the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development in the Kazakh city of Almaty, aimed at promoting socio-economic and trade cooperation between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.

Founded in 2015, the C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform for the interaction of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan with the US in trade, economic and other areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Astana Almaty Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan SITE 2015 Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

3 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

10 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

11 hours ago
Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

11 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

11 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

11 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

11 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

11 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

11 hours ago

More Stories From World