Central Asian, US General Staff Heads Discuss Afghanistan In Nur-Sultan - Kazakh Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:14 PM

Senior military officials from defense ministries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, the United States, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan met in Nur-Sultan to discuss the security situation in the region, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Senior military officials from defense ministries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, the United States, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan met in Nur-Sultan to discuss the security situation in the region, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The parties present discussed the issue of countering modern security challenges and threats, as well as the role and place of regional structures, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in ensuring the security of the region," the statement said.

The participants also outlined the prospects and directions of cooperation between the countries of Central and South Asia, the ministry noted.

As part of the consultations, Marat Khusainov, the first deputy defense minister and chief of the General Staff of the Kazakh armed forces, met with his Uzbek and Pakistani counterparts, as well as with US Central Command chief.

The conference of the chiefs of general staffs of the countries of Central and South Asia has been hosted by various countries since 2015.

