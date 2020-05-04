Central Australian aircraft maintenance facility thriving amid coronavirus groundings

A remote facility in central Australia has become the home to grounded passenger jets from around the world amid the coronavirus crisis

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A remote facility in central Australia has become the home to grounded passenger jets from around the world amid the coronavirus crisis.

Dozens of planes worth more than three billion Australian Dollars (1.91 billion U.S. dollars) have arrived at the Asia Pacific Aircraft Storage (APAS) facility at the Alice Springs Airport.

With COVID-19 forcing thousands of aircraft out of the sky the 100 hectare facility provides round-the-clock maintenance for jets until their airlines want them back.

In addition to grounded Boeing 737 Max 8s owned by Silk Air and Fiji Airways the facility is now housing four Airbus A380s, the world's largest passenger airliner.

Tom Vincent, the managing director of APAS, said that building the facility has been a long-term project.

"This business I set up 10 years ago. We've been quietly working away to gain all the regulatory �approvals to maintain the aircraft and a lot of time and capital that has gone into that," he said, according to The Australian's report on Monday.

"Had we not done that, we wouldn't have been able to capitalise on the current situation.

We've always built everything so that we can manage rapid expansion." Vincent has fast-tracked stage two and three of the planned APAS expansion, which will boost the facility's capacity to 100 aircraft by the end of June.

"If you're in this, you love aviation and it is dreadful to see the industry hurt so much," he said.

"But we're here to provide a service and it's a service that's valued by our customers and we're happy to be supporting them." As well as creating jobs in Alice Springs, the main city in central Australia, the facility has also become a tourist drawcard.

Dave Batic, the Alice Springs Airport manager, said that with the airport owning more than 35 square km of surrounding land APAS could continue to expand significantly.

"Out of every crisis there's an opportunity, and this is an opportunity not just for Alice Springs and the Northern Territory but Australia itself," he said.

"This could potentially be the world's biggest aircraft storage --facility. We'd support that expansion," he added.