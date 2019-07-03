UrduPoint.com
Central Bank Outsider Lagarde To Chart New ECB Course

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:26 PM

IMF chief Christine Lagarde may be breaking ground as the first woman to be nominated as head the European Central Bank, but her political background and lack of central bank experience raise important questions about monetary policy independence in highly uncertain times, analysts said

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):IMF chief Christine Lagarde may be breaking ground as the first woman to be nominated as head the European Central Bank, but her political background and lack of central bank experience raise important questions about monetary policy independence in highly uncertain times, analysts said.

A former corporate lawyer and French finance minister with a polished public image and confident command of English, the 63-year-old contrasts sharply with the line-up of besuited male technocrats whom ECB watchers had all mooted as possible candidates in recent months.

Taking over the ECB a decade after the global financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund director is expected to continue with the easy money policies and ultra-low rates that her predecessor Mario Draghi employed to stimulate the economy.

While Lagarde steered clear of issuing recommendations to central bankers from her IMF chair, she "has always been supportive of the ECB's unconventional policies," said Frederik Ducrozet, a strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

The financial crisis and subsequent sovereign debt that battered the eurozone has forced the ECB into uncharted territory in its ongoing battle to coax inflation back towards its preferred goal of just below 2.0 percent.

It has cut interest rates to historic lows and pumped 2.6 trillion euros ($2.9 trillion) into the financial system via its "quantitative easing" (QE) bond-buying scheme between 2015 and 2018.

But only last month, Draghi warned that "in the absence of improvement... additional stimulus will be required," meaning Lagarde may have to cut rates still further and relaunch QE purchases rather soon.

