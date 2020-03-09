Central Banks Need to Offer More Stimulus, Rate Cuts to Deal With Coronavirus - IMF

Central banks should be ready for broader monetary stimulus such as policy rate cuts or asset purchases and provide optimum lending to smaller businesses to shield the global economy from further damage caused by the coronavirus, IMF Research Director Gita Gopinath said in a blog post on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Central banks should be ready for broader monetary stimulus such as policy rate cuts or asset purchases and provide optimum lending to smaller businesses to shield the global economy from further damage caused by the coronavirus, IMF Research Director Gita Gopinath said in a blog post on Monday.

"Broader monetary stimulus such as policy rate cuts or asset purchases can lift confidence and support financial markets if there is a marked risk of a sizable tightening in financial conditions (with actions by large central banks also generating favorable spillovers for vulnerable countries)," Gopinath wrote in her blog. "Broad-based fiscal stimulus consistent with available fiscal space can help lift aggregate demand but would most likely be more effective when business operations begin to normalize.

Gopinath also urged central banks to provide ample liquidity to banks and nonbank finance companies, particularly to those lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises, which may be less prepared to withstand a sharp disruption.

"Governments could offer temporary and targeted credit guarantees for the near-term liquidity needs of these firms," she wrote. "For example, Korea has expanded lending for business operations and loan guarantees for affected small- and medium-sized enterprises. Financial market regulators and supervisors could also encourage, on a temporary and time-bound basis, extensions of loan maturities."

Gopinath's call for stronger central bank stimulus comes ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on March 12 and the US Federal Reserve's monthly policy meeting on March 17-18.