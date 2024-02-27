Central banks of Cambodia, Malaysia sign deal on cooperation in cross-border QR payment scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The central banks of Cambodia and Malaysia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cross-border QR payment scheme and financial innovation, said a joint press statement.

The deal was inked in Malaysia's Putrajaya City between National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) Governor Chea Serey and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, the statement said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet witnessed the signing ceremony, it added.

"The MoU will promote closer cooperation between NBC and BNM to drive financial innovation and foster more efficient and secure cross-border payments for the benefit of individuals and businesses in both countries," the statement said.

"This includes the linking of domestic payment systems in both countries to enable cross-border QR payments," it added.