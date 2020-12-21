Central China county detects coronavirus on imported frozen beef packaging

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Samples collected from the packaging of a batch of imported frozen beef in Zhongmu County, central China's Henan Province, have tested positive for COVID-19, local health authorities said Monday.

The batch of beef weighing 49.

48 tonnes was imported from Argentina and transported to the county on Saturday from east China's port city of Qingdao, according to the epidemic prevention and control headquarters in the provincial capital Zhengzhou.

Another sample collected from the interior wall of a shipping container also tested positive, according to the headquarters.

The products were not distributed in the market and have been sealed, said the headquarters.

Storage facilities, related vehicles and the surrounding environment have been disinfected, and an epidemiological investigation has also been launched, authorities said.