Central China province grants 1.29 bln yuan in allowances for elderly

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Central China's Henan Province granted 1.29 billion Yuan (185.1 million U.S. Dollars) in allowances for the elderly aged 80 and above in the province in 2019, according to local authorities.

The funds benefited 2.

26 million elderly citizens in the province, the authorities said.

The province also granted more than 3.1 billion yuan in reimbursement for about 950,000 elderly citizens through basic medical insurance and other insurances in 2019.

Henan had about 16.06 million residents aged 60 and above by the end of 2018, accounting for 16.7 percent of the province's total population.