UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central China's Hibei Report 105 New Confirmed Virus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Central China's Hibei report 105 new confirmed virus cases

Central China's Hubei province reported 105 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and seven new deaths on Thursday, the provincial health authorities announced Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Central China's Hubei province reported 105 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and seven new deaths on Thursday, the provincial health authorities announced Friday.

As of Thursday midnight, 549 cumulative confirmed cases of the new corona-virus pneumonia had been reported in the province, with 24 deaths, according to the announcement.

To date, 494 patients of the new corona-virus pneumonia remained hospitalized in the province, including 23 in critical condition and 106 in severe situation.

Meanwhile, 2,776 who had close contacts with the patients were under medical observation.

Four cities in the province, which are Xiaogan, Xiantao, Yichang and Shiyan, reported their first findings of confirmed cases of the new corona-virus pneumonia on Thursday.

China on Thursday morning locked down Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, in an unprecedented effort to curb the spread of the epidemics, after it resulted in 25 deaths.

Related Topics

China Shiyan Xiaogan Yichang Xiantao Wuhan

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

3 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

4 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.