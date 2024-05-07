Open Menu

Central China's Hubei Vows To Boost High-quality Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Central China's Hubei vows to boost high-quality development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday pledged more efforts to leverage its strategic role in promoting the high-quality development of the country's central region.

Concrete measures will be taken to promote the region's economic growth, scientific and technological innovation, opening up and green development, Wang Zhonglin, governor of Hubei, told a press conference held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing.

Efforts will be made to consolidate and sustain the sound economic momentum of the province, while promoting both the quality and efficiency of the economy, Wang said.

The province will continue to promote the application-oriented integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation, and accelerate the construction of an innovation center with national influence in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei, he added.

The governor said the province will put key transportation channels such as the Ezhou Huahu Airport and China-Europe freight trains to better use, and strengthen open platforms such as the Hubei free trade zone and international industrial parks in a bid to develop the province into a more competitive inland open hub.

In terms of green transition, steps will be taken to implement the established plans concerning protection of the Yangtze River and enhancement of green development, Wang noted.

Related Topics

Governor China Wuhan Beijing Hub Airport

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

12 hours ago
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

12 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

12 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

12 hours ago
 Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

12 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

13 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

13 hours ago

More Stories From World