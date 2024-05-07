Central China's Hubei Vows To Boost High-quality Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday pledged more efforts to leverage its strategic role in promoting the high-quality development of the country's central region.
Concrete measures will be taken to promote the region's economic growth, scientific and technological innovation, opening up and green development, Wang Zhonglin, governor of Hubei, told a press conference held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing.
Efforts will be made to consolidate and sustain the sound economic momentum of the province, while promoting both the quality and efficiency of the economy, Wang said.
The province will continue to promote the application-oriented integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation, and accelerate the construction of an innovation center with national influence in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei, he added.
The governor said the province will put key transportation channels such as the Ezhou Huahu Airport and China-Europe freight trains to better use, and strengthen open platforms such as the Hubei free trade zone and international industrial parks in a bid to develop the province into a more competitive inland open hub.
In terms of green transition, steps will be taken to implement the established plans concerning protection of the Yangtze River and enhancement of green development, Wang noted.
