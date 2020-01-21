UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Cologne Evacuated After WWII Bomb Found - Administration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:53 PM

Central Cologne Evacuated After WWII Bomb Found - Administration

A busy area in central Cologne was evacuated and transport restricted on Monday as a bomb squad prepares to defuse a WWII explosive device, the German city's administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A busy area in central Cologne was evacuated and transport restricted on Monday as a bomb squad prepares to defuse a WWII explosive device, the German city's administration said.

A 500 kilogram (1,100 pound) American bomb was found during construction work near a crucial railroad bridge on Monday evening, prompting warnings about an imminent evacuation.

"Evacuation in Cologne's Deutz is completed. All buildings have been vacated. Air, river and railway traffic have been stopped," the statement read.

The defusing operation was greenlit shortly after 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) and is about to begin.

Fifteen residents have been asked to temporarily leave their homes. Nearby businesses, the RTL broadcaster and the Cologne opera have also been evacuated.

The Hohenzollern rail and pedestrian bridge has been blocked. The German state railway service said trains would pass the station in the Deutz borough without stopping.

Related Topics

German Traffic Cologne All

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

14 minutes ago

How can PM order inquiry against judge when he has ..

2 minutes ago

Sikandar Sultan Raja named as new CEC

2 minutes ago

Rain with snowfall likely at isolated places in up ..

2 minutes ago

Nanbai association Hazara ends strike, agrees to s ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Cooperates with National Bank of Pakistan a ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.