Central Election Commission Annuls Azerbaijan's General Election Results In 2 Districts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:53 AM

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has nullified the results of the recent snap general election in two districts, a Sputnik corresponded reported on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has nullified the results of the recent snap general election in two districts, a Sputnik corresponded reported on Thursday.

The country had its election on February 9. The ruling New Azerbaijan Party won 70 parliamentary seats out of 125.

During a CEC session, Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said that the commission had reviewed a request from candidates Hikmet Sirinov and Razim Emiraslanli to look into violations in the Imishli-Beylagan electoral district. An expert group concluded that the results should be declared null and void. The issue was put to vote and passed.

The commission also annulled the voting results from the third Khatai electoral district.

