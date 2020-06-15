UrduPoint.com
Central European Foreign Ministers To Meet In Vienna Tuesday - Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petrsicek is set to visit Vienna on Tuesday, where he will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, the Czech diplomatic press service said on Monday.

"This will be the first foreign trip of the head of the Czech diplomacy after the coronavirus pandemic. The ministers will discuss regional cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as about deepening dialogue in the post-epidemic period," the press service said.

Petrsicek will also visit the Comenius school in the Austrian capital which teaches Czech and Slovenian besides German, the statement read.

