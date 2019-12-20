UrduPoint.com
Central Govn't Fully Support Macao Chief Executive's Work

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the central government will "fully support" the work of the fifth-term chief executive of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the new SAR government.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, who was just sworn in Friday morning.

"The central government has high levels of trust in you, while the Macao residents hold high expectations for you," Xi said.

The president said he hopes the SAR government, led by Ho Iat Seng, will fully and accurately implement the principle of "one country, two systems," strictly abide by the Constitution and the Basic Law, continuously advance economic development, people's wellbeing and social harmony.

Macao should also actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Xi said.

He said the new SAR government will take a long-term perspective and crack hard nuts to ensure sustainable and steady economic development.

