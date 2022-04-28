Central Kherson Hit by Tochka-U, Uragan Missiles From Ukrainian Positions

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The center of Kherson, not far from the television center, was attacked from the positions of Ukrainian troops with Tochka-U and Uragan missiles, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene.

The correspondent witnessed the arrival of at least two Tochka-U missiles from the side controlled by Ukrainian troops, at least five Uragan MLRS strikes right before them, a series of powerful explosions and bright flashes occurred.

Information about casualties is being clarified. There are no people on the streets of the city, there is a curfew.

Ukrainian troops fired three Tochka-U missiles at Kherson, two of them were shot down, a Russian military source told Sputnik.