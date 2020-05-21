Central Mediterranean Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The central part of the Mediterranean Sea has been hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The tremor was registered at 23:43 GMT on Wednesday, 224 kilometers (139 miles) southwest of the Greek city of Methoni, and 305 kilometers northwest of the Libyan city of Al Bayda.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The Mediterranean Sea is a seismologically active region as it lies along a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate is located - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.