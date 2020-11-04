UrduPoint.com
Central Station In Utrecht Evacuated Due To 'Suspicious Situation' - Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Central Station in Utrecht Evacuated Due to 'Suspicious Situation' - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The central station in the Dutch city of Utrecht was evacuated due to a "suspicious situation", train traffic is suspended, the city police said on Twitter.

"As a result of a suspicious situation on the train at the central station of Utrecht, traffic was blocked, the station was evacuated," the police said on Twitter.

The police are looking for a suspect, but do not indicate the circumstances of the incident.

