Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt: pact

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A centre-left-led alliance of parties on Wednesday announced a deal to form Germany's new government, putting the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years, according to a coalition pact seen by AFP.

Two months after the SPD beat Angela Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU coalition in a general election, it sealed a deal with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats that will install current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, as chancellor.