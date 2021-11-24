UrduPoint.com

Centre-left-led Alliance Seals Deal On New German Govt: Pact

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

A centre-left-led alliance of parties on Wednesday announced a deal to form Germany's new government, putting the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years, according to a coalition pact seen by AFP

A centre-left-led alliance of parties on Wednesday announced a deal to form Germany's new government, putting the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years, according to a coalition pact seen by AFP.

Two months after the SPD beat Angela Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU coalition in a general election, it sealed a deal with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats that will install current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, as chancellor.

More Stories From World

