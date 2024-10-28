Centre-left Opposition Leads In Lithuania Election
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Lithuania's centre-left opposition is set win Sunday's parliamentary election, preliminary results showed, after a campaign dominated by concerns about the cost of living and social inequality.
The Social Democratic Party came first with 50 seats in the 141-seat parliament and hopes to build a coalition.
Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute expressed gratitude as the results were announced.
"The results of the elections showed that the people of Lithuania... want change, they need a completely different government," she said.
Any power shift is expected to leave intact the NATO and EU member's strong support for Ukraine amid security concerns about neighbouring Russia.
Lithuania, home to 2.8 million people, fears it could be targeted if Moscow succeeds in Ukraine.
According to the Germany-based Kiel Institute, Lithuania ranks among the top three countries globally in terms of aid for Ukraine about the size of its economy, at 1.64 percent.
Lithuania is also among the top NATO spenders, allocating 3.2 percent of its GDP to defence this year, well above the NATO target of two percent.
