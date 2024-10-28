Centre-left Opposition Triumphs In Lithuania Election
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Lithuania's centre-left opposition won a clear victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, preliminary results showed, after a campaign dominated by concerns about the cost of living and social inequality.
The Social Democratic Party came first with 52 seats in the 141-seat parliament and is now hoping to build a coalition.
The ruling conservative party finished a distant second with 28 seats, the results showed.
Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute expressed gratitude as the returns were announced.
"The results of the elections showed that the people of Lithuania... want change, they need a completely different government," she said.
Any power shift is expected to leave intact the NATO and EU member's strong support for Ukraine amid security concerns about neighbouring Russia.
Many of Lithuania's 2.8 million people fear the Baltic state could be targeted if Moscow succeeds in Ukraine.
According to the Germany-based Kiel Institute, Lithuania ranks among the top three countries globally in terms of aid for Ukraine in relation to the size of its economy, at 1.64 percent.
Lithuania is also among the top NATO spenders, allocating 3.2 percent of its GDP to defence this year, well above the NATO target of two percent.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
Japan’s ruling party leader vows reforms, seeks to continue government6 minutes ago
-
Right-wing parties win in Brazil's municipal elections26 minutes ago
-
Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff36 minutes ago
-
Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle1 hour ago
-
Maxey scores 45 points to propel 76ers over Pacers1 hour ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority1 hour ago
-
Georgia opposition calls election results protests as president accuses Russia1 hour ago
-
Vinicius favourite for Ballon d'Or in post-Messi/Ronaldo era1 hour ago
-
Stein, Oliver, West: the US third-party candidates2 hours ago
-
Kamala Harris: can underestimated trailblazer beat Trump?2 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy to US Rizwan Sheikh urges world community to take steps to resolve Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
Centre-left opposition leads in Lithuania election2 hours ago