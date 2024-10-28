Centre-lift Opposition Leads In Lithuania Election
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Lithuania's centre-left opposition is set win Sunday's parliamentary election, preliminary results showed, after a campaign dominated by concerns about the cost of living and social inequality.
The Social Democratic Party came first with 50 seats in the 141-seat parliament and is now hoping to build a coalition.
Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute expressed gratitude as the results were announced.
"The results of the elections showed that the people of Lithuania... want change, they need a completely different government," she said.
