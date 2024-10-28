Open Menu

Centre-lift Opposition Leads In Lithuania Election

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Centre-lift opposition leads in Lithuania election

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Lithuania's centre-left opposition is set win Sunday's parliamentary election, preliminary results showed, after a campaign dominated by concerns about the cost of living and social inequality.

The Social Democratic Party came first with 50 seats in the 141-seat parliament and is now hoping to build a coalition.

Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute expressed gratitude as the results were announced.

"The results of the elections showed that the people of Lithuania... want change, they need a completely different government," she said.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Lithuania Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

24 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

2 days ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From World