Centre-right MEPs open way to move against Orban party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The centre-right EPP group in the European Parliament adopted a rules change Wednesday that was billed as a way to suspend Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party from their ranks

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The centre-right EPP group in the European Parliament adopted a rules change Wednesday that was billed as a way to suspend Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party from their ranks.

The conservative bloc backed by 148 members to 28 to approve a measure that would allow them in future to vote to suspend or dismiss an entire national party delegation.

But even before the European People's Party group had met in Brussels, pro-Orban media in Hungary reported that his Fidesz party planned to quit the faction.