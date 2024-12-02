Open Menu

Centre-right Parties Set To Hold Power In Ireland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The incumbent centre-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael looked set Monday to retain power in Ireland as vote counting in the European Union member's general election continued, with coalition talks looming.

With 153 of 174 seats in the lower chamber of parliament decided since Friday's vote, the two parties were ahead of the main opposition, the left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein.

Fianna Fail, led by the experienced Micheal Martin, had the largest vote share with nearly 22 percent.

Fine Gael, whose leader Simon Harris is the outgoing prime minister (taoiseach), was running second with nearly 21 percent, while Sinn Fein was in third with 19 percent.

To form a majority, a party or coalition requires at least 88 seats. So far, Fianna Fail was projected to win 40 seats, Fine Gael 33, and Sinn Fein 34.

Both centre-right parties have repeatedly ruled out entering a coalition with Sinn Fein.

