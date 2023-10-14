Centre-right parties surge to early lead in New Zealand election

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A centre-right coalition Saturday surged to an early lead in New Zealand's election, as voters punished an incumbent Labour government rocked by Jacinda Ardern's surprise resignation earlier this year.

The National Party and its coalition partner ACT were projected to win 65 seats with more than 30 percent of the vote tallied -- enough to secure a majority in New Zealand's 120-seat parliament.

Meanwhile the ruling Labour party, which secured a landslide victory under Ardern in 2020, was on track to suffer one of its heaviest-ever election defeats with forecasts pointing to 32 seats.

results began trickling into counting centres after polls closed on Saturday evening, with the country collectively holding its breath to see if the numbers would deliver a widely anticipated change of government.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins replaced Ardern after she stepped down in January, but has lacked the "rock star" appeal of his predecessor while navigating an increasingly dire economic outlook.

Instead, the National Party -- led by former airline executive Christopher Luxon -- is the favourite to stitch together a governing coalition.

On polling day in New Zealand's capital Wellington many voters were predicting a new government would be elected, but not all were enthused at the prospect.