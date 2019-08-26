UrduPoint.com
Centre Supports SAR Govt, Police To Restore Order In Hong Kong: Spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Central Government of China firmly supports the Hong Kong government and police to stop violence and restore order in Hong Kong, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Monday.

"The Hong Kong SAR Government and the SAR Police have responded to the relevant issues," he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding protesters in Hong Kong last weekend.

The spokesperson said that the Central Government of China firmly supports the Chief Executive to lead the SAR Government to administering the governance according to law, and also firmly supports the Hong Kong police in order to stop the violence and restore order.

The police gave permission for the demonstration to take place but they said the protesters deviated from the agreed route, attacked police officers and destroyed lampposts.

