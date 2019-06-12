Centuries-old Belize-Guatemala row goes to world court

Belize and Guatemala are to face off in The Hague in a dispute over a border dating back more than two centuries, the International Court of Justice said Wednesday

The central American neighbours decided as far back as 2008 to take their fight to the UN's top court, but both countries had to wait until they had held referendums on the issue.

Guatemala claims more than half of Belize's territory, dating back to when its English-speaking neighbour was a British colony known as British Honduras.

The ICJ said in a statement that it "was seized of a dispute between Guatemala and Belize by way of a special agreement" but did not give any dates for upcoming hearings.

The case could still take several years to conclude.

The border issue goes back to 1783 when Spain -- the former colonial power over what is now Guatemala -- gave Britain the right to occupy the territory that became Belize and exploit its timber in exchange for combating piracy.

A century later, it became a British colony but in 1964 British Honduras won the right to self-government and in 1973 renamed itself Belize.

Independence came in 1981, though a British military presence remained until the mid-1990s because Guatemala refused for a decade to recognise it as a new country.