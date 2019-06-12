UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Centuries-old Belize-Guatemala Row Goes To World Court

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:24 PM

Centuries-old Belize-Guatemala row goes to world court

Belize and Guatemala are to face off in The Hague in a dispute over a border dating back more than two centuries, the International Court of Justice said Wednesday

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Belize and Guatemala are to face off in The Hague in a dispute over a border dating back more than two centuries, the International Court of Justice said Wednesday.

The central American neighbours decided as far back as 2008 to take their fight to the UN's top court, but both countries had to wait until they had held referendums on the issue.

Guatemala claims more than half of Belize's territory, dating back to when its English-speaking neighbour was a British colony known as British Honduras.

The ICJ said in a statement that it "was seized of a dispute between Guatemala and Belize by way of a special agreement" but did not give any dates for upcoming hearings.

The case could still take several years to conclude.

The border issue goes back to 1783 when Spain -- the former colonial power over what is now Guatemala -- gave Britain the right to occupy the territory that became Belize and exploit its timber in exchange for combating piracy.

A century later, it became a British colony but in 1964 British Honduras won the right to self-government and in 1973 renamed itself Belize.

Independence came in 1981, though a British military presence remained until the mid-1990s because Guatemala refused for a decade to recognise it as a new country.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Exchange Guatemala The Hague Spain Belize Honduras Border Agreement Top Court

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

33 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

33 minutes ago

Govt alive to problems being faced by Sindh people ..

4 seconds ago

Renault boss battles to keep carmaker on track

6 seconds ago

Finch, Warner record highest opening stand in Worl ..

7 seconds ago

Relief given to export oriented industry to bridge ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.