Centuries-old Stele Unearthed In North China's Hebei

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 05:42 PM

A nearly 500-year-old stele of a famous general in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been found during a Great Wall repair project in north China's Hebei Province

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A nearly 500-year-old stele of a famous general in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been found during a Great Wall repair project in north China's Hebei Province.

Erected in 1569, the white marble stele measures 78 cm high, 48 cm wide and 20 cm thick. It notes that ten civil and military officials, led by Qi Jiguang, a renowned military general, supervised the construction of defensive structures at a section of the Great Wall.

According to local cultural relics protection authorities, the stele was unearthed in Luanping County while the Wudaoliang section of the Great Wall was being repaired.

Its external appearance remains intact, displaying clear inscriptions and retaining a well-preserved condition.

The inscribed content on the stele includes details about the completion date, the Names, hometowns, posts and responsibilities of the officials engaged in the supervision and construction of the Great Wall.

Gao Yang, the curator of the Luanping County Museum, said that the content of the inscription closely matches historical records. It provides evidence for the study of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall, holding significant cultural and historical research value. During the Ming Dynasty, soldiers led by Qi were stationed along the Great Wall to resist enemies from the north.

