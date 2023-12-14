Open Menu

Century Of Canada's Indigenous Pain And Suffering Slow Healing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has championed reconciliation with Canada's Indigenous peoples, but chiefs say that for all the movement on rights and billions of Dollars in compensation the progress comes at a snail's pace.

"We have a long way to go for true reconciliation with this state of Canada," Ojibwe chief Gordon Bluesky told AFP on the sidelines of a gathering of chiefs from across Canada last week to elect a national leader.

Ottawa moved in 2021 to align Canadian laws with the United Nations's declaration on Indigenous rights -- after a decade and a half of opposing the framework for First Nations' survival and well-being.

Billions of dollars have also been awarded to descendants of Canada's first peoples to compensate for historical wrongs and for reforms of colonial institutions and systems that hampered Indigenous peoples' self-determination.

But many Indigenous peoples, who represent five percent of Canada's population, still live in communities marked by poverty, unemployment, poor housing and discrimination.

And many -- like Bluesky -- do not yet see themselves reflected in the Canadian context.

"Look around," he said. "What is there that reflects me as an Indigenous person? There's not even a statue in our capital that reflects one of the First Nations gathered here."

"It's like we don't even exist and that's unfortunate."

Many are still processing generational grief and trauma inflicted on them by the state.

Since May 2021, the discoveries of hundreds children's remains on the grounds of former boarding schools set up more than a century ago to forcibly assimilate Indigenous peoples shocked the nation. It led to an outpouring of grief and sympathy.

Thousands died at the schools, and many were subjected to physical and sexual abuse, according to an investigative commission that concluded the Canadian government engaged in "cultural genocide."

Two and a half years after the first 1,000 unmarked graves were discovered in Western Canada, searches at other residential schools across the country using ground-penetrating radar have been launched.

"It's hard to even think about reconciliation when you're busy trying to find your lost kids," Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand chief Alvin Fiddler said.

