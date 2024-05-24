Open Menu

Century-old Voices Reveal Echoes Of Senegal's Lost Past

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Century-old voices reveal echoes of Senegal's lost past

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The crackly, disembodied voice of a Senegalese tirailleur, recorded at a German prisoner-of-war camp in World War I, echoed around the hushed conference room.

The exceptional recording of a West African infantry soldier more than 100 years ago comes from a sound archive of Senegalese voices in the Ethnological Museum of Berlin.

Part of the archive is now being made available to African listeners for the very first time, in an exhibition at the Museum of Black Civilisation in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

"Echoes of the past" offers the public a chance to discover a hitherto obscured part of their cultural heritage.

There is mounting pressure on Western museums to return African artefacts plundered during the colonial era by powers such as Belgium, Britain, France and Germany.

Most demands concern objects. The difference here is that these compelling sound documents are what is termed intangible heritage.

"Do you recognise the language?", researcher Massamba Gueye, who curated the exhibition, asked the audience attending his workshop.

"If I'm not mistaken, it's Wolof. I heard 'It's shameful' and 'There's no peace'," said 23-year-old listener Khady Ba.

Wolof is the most widely spoken of Senegal's 39 languages.

"Yes. It's a POW singing a woman's lament in Wolof," Gueye confirmed.

The audience listened to the recordings, many of them sung, with a mixture of gravity and pride.

They strained to identify words, melodies, forgotten places and recollections buried deep in a collective memory that is eroding as the years pass.

"Wolof has changed a lot in urban areas. Some words refer to worlds that no longer exist," Gueye explained.

Related Topics

France German Germany Berlin Dakar Belgium Senegal Women World War From

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

1 hour ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

15 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

15 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

15 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

15 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

15 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

15 hours ago

More Stories From World