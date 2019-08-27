UrduPoint.com
CEO Of Aerospace Company BrahMos Commends Russia's MAKS-2019 Air Show

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon held in Russia every two years has showcased steady growth over the recent years, CEO of Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace Dr. Sudhir K Mishra told Sputnik at the event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon held in Russia every two years has showcased steady growth over the recent years, CEO of Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace Dr. Sudhir K Mishra told Sputnik at the event.

"MAKS is one of the prime air shows in the world and I can only tell you that every year it becomes better and better. We have been coming to MAKS for a very long time, for about 18 years. And we have seen it growing larger and larger and the show is very well-organized ... this is a very nice opportunity interact with our partner companies and customers, who visit from different countries, which are having Russian equipment and it is easier for them to understand the functionality of BrahMos missiles," Mishra, who also serves as the director general of defense research and development organization of the Indian Defense Ministry, said.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. Established in 1998, the company produces the world's fastest cruise missile, BrahMos, which is named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers, as well as missile launchers and missile control systems. It also equips BrahMos storage facilities, trains its crews, and repairs and upgrades the missiles.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the event.

