RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Rubem Novaes, CEO of Banco do Brasil - the largest Latin American bank in terms of assets - has announced his resignation to ensure the company's renewal.

Novaes said in a statement on Friday that he had asked Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes for resignation starting from August "understanding that the company needs renewal to meet future innovations in the bank system.

Novaes has been heading Banco do Brasil since 2018, before that he had worked in the National Bank for Economic and Social Development.