UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Of Banco Do Brasil Resigns To Ensure Bank's Renewal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:36 PM

CEO of Banco do Brasil Resigns to Ensure Bank's Renewal

Rubem Novaes, CEO of Banco do Brasil - the largest Latin American bank in terms of assets - has announced his resignation to ensure the company's renewal

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Rubem Novaes, CEO of Banco do Brasil - the largest Latin American bank in terms of assets - has announced his resignation to ensure the company's renewal.

Novaes said in a statement on Friday that he had asked Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes for resignation starting from August "understanding that the company needs renewal to meet future innovations in the bank system.

"

Novaes has been heading Banco do Brasil since 2018, before that he had worked in the National Bank for Economic and Social Development.

Related Topics

Company Bank August 2018 From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

DEWA, Siemens organise technology talk ‘Scenario ..

11 minutes ago

Disposal of cases is not possible within 30 days, ..

18 minutes ago

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

21 minutes ago

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

26 minutes ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

26 minutes ago

No power load-shedding during Eid holidays across ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.