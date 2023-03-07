CEO of Carlsberg Group to Retire by End of September - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Cees 't Hart, who has been in charge of the world-famous brewer Carlsberg for the last eight years, will leave office by the end of September, while the company will be looking for a replacement in the meantime, the company said on Tuesday.

"After a distinguished international career, including eight successful years as CEO of the Carlsberg Group, Cees 't Hart has decided to retire and has informed the Supervisory Board of his intention to leave Carlsberg by the end of Q3 2023 at the latest. A search for his successor is ongoing, and further announcement will be made in due course," the company said in a statement.

The statement specified that Carlsberg achieved great financial results under Hart, securing the highest ever profit in 2022 and increasing shareholder payouts fivefold since 2015.

"Staying on board for another half a year will allow me and the team to continue delivering on our challenging plans for 2023 and accomplishing the sale of the Russian business before the summer. Thereafter, I'll focus on some interesting non-executive roles," the executive said.

Last month, Carlsberg said it was going to negotiate the sale of its business in Russia by mid-2023.

Carlsberg A/S, founded in 1847 in Denmark, is one of the leading beer companies on the global market. It incorporates around 140 beer brands, including Carlsberg, Tuborg, and Kronenburg, among others. The company employs around 40,000 people.