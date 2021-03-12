UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Of China's Ant Group Steps Down

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:36 PM

CEO of China's Ant Group steps down

The chief executive of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has stepped down for "personal reasons", a spokesperson from the Alibaba-affiliated online payment provider said Friday, amid growing regulatory scrutiny

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):The chief executive of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has stepped down for "personal reasons", a spokesperson from the Alibaba-affiliated online payment provider said Friday, amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Simon Hu has been replaced as CEO by Ant Group executive Eric Jing, according to the company's updated website, just months after Chinese authorities pulled the plug on the company's colossal Hong Kong IPO.

"The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hu's resignation request, due to personal reasons," Ant's spokesperson said in a statement.

Tech tycoon Jack Ma's Alibaba, China's largest online shopping portal, has been in the crosshairs of authorities in recent months over concerns of its reach into the daily finances of ordinary Chinese people.

Its online payment subsidiary Ant Group made its name via its main product Alipay, the online payments platform and super-app that is now deeply embedded in China's economy.

But the company also expanded into offering loans, credit, investments and insurance to hundreds of millions of consumers and small businesses, spurring fear and jealousy in a wider banking system geared more for supporting state policy and large corporations.

Ant had been set for a record-busting $34 billion IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai late last year when the double listing was abruptly called off in November by regulators, who told Ant it couldn't go ahead until it complied with new capital requirements.

The company's executives were later summoned to a meeting with China's central bank where they were ordered to "strictly rectify" Ant's financial services and return to its roots as a payment services provider.

Related Topics

China Company Bank Shanghai Hong Kong November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

3 minutes ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

3 minutes ago

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

35 minutes ago

Verstappen shines as Hamilton loses way in Bahrain ..

35 minutes ago

Over 3 dozen bikers booked for one-wheeling

35 minutes ago

Johnson buffeted by Brexit discontent in N.Ireland ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.